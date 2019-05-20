2 Tornadoes Confirmed in Acadiana from Sunday's Storms... EF-1 in Ville Platte, EF-0 Mamou Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles has confirmed 8 tornadoes within the region from Sunday Morning's storms with 2 touching down in Acadiana.

Ville Platte saw the most extensive damage, as an EF-1 Tornado with estimated winds of 90 mph traveled over 2.5 miles through the heart of the city. The tornado touched down southwest of downtown Ville Platte which then moved across Main Street and finally dissipated near Tate Cove and Theopile Road. At one point, this tornado was approximately 600 yards wide. Several trees and power poles were snapped with numerous reports of damages to houses and businesses.

A brief and small EF-0 Tornado touched down south of Mamou near Gradney Lane. Winds were estimated at 85 mph as the tornado was on the ground for less than half of a mile. A house was removed from its blocks and was thrown into the intersection of Gradney Lane and L'anse Meg Road.

No fatalities were reported from the tornadoes.

