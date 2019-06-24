2 teens arrested in connection with car burglaries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORGAN CITY - Two teens have been arrested in connection to car burglaries.

Morgan City Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries on Sunday. A patrol officer investigating the crimes came into contact with several teens matching the description of the suspects.

One of the teens, age 14, was arrested for possession of stolen property. A second teen, also age 14, was arrested for two counts of simple burglary.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

