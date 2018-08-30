2 dead in crash in Acadia Parish
LAFAYETTE, La. - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly accident in the Acadia Parish.
Officials say the accident happened on Maxie Highway (Highway 98) and Mccain Road, just north of Crowley.
Crews on the scene say 2 people have been killed in the accident.
This is a developing story. KLFY News has a crew on the scene and will update the information as it becomes available.
