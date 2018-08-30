2 dead in crash in Acadia Parish Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAFAYETTE, La. - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly accident in the Acadia Parish.

Officials say the accident happened on Maxie Highway (Highway 98) and Mccain Road, just north of Crowley.

Crews on the scene say 2 people have been killed in the accident.

This is a developing story. KLFY News has a crew on the scene and will update the information as it becomes available.