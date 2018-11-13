2 ATV riders wanted in connection with criminal damage to property at Catahoula park

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying 2 unknown male subjects wanted for criminal damage to property in the Catahoula area.

According to detectIves, it happened last month at the Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park on Catahoula Hwy.,

Two males rode their ATV’s through the park area, resulting in damage to the baseball field, detectives said.

Surveillance footage shows one male subject on a red ATV drive underneath the pavilion area.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers, at (337) 441-3030.