Breaking News
Water system down in the entire city of Ville Platte
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 arrests made after New Iberia Police seize over $3,000 worth of drugs

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, LA. (KLFY) – Two arrests were made on Tuesday in New Iberia after a narcotics investigation led to the recovery of several drugs, a weapon and cash.

Captain John Babin with the New Iberia Police Department says officers recovered approximately 1.4 ounces of suspected marijuana, 5 grams of powdered cocaine, 9 grams of crack cocaine, 2 milliliters of suspected promethazine, 58 Lortab pills, $455 in cash and a 9mm Ruger handgun.

(Source: IPSO)

Brandon Fontenette, 35, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for a Probation and Parole warrant, turning movements required, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, 3 counts of Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV, Possession of a CDS within 2000 feet of a drug free zone, Possession of a CDS in presence of a firearm, and Monies derived from drug proceeds.

Shermaine Batiste, 29, was arrested and booked into Iberia Parish Jail for the following charges: Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, Schedule II, Obstruction of justice, and Possession of a CDS within 2000 feet of a drug free zone.

Captain Babin says the total street value of the drugs seized is worth approximately $3,005.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories