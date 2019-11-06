2 arrests made after New Iberia Police seize over $3,000 worth of drugs

NEW IBERIA, LA. (KLFY) – Two arrests were made on Tuesday in New Iberia after a narcotics investigation led to the recovery of several drugs, a weapon and cash.



Captain John Babin with the New Iberia Police Department says officers recovered approximately 1.4 ounces of suspected marijuana, 5 grams of powdered cocaine, 9 grams of crack cocaine, 2 milliliters of suspected promethazine, 58 Lortab pills, $455 in cash and a 9mm Ruger handgun.

(Source: IPSO)

Brandon Fontenette, 35, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for a Probation and Parole warrant, turning movements required, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, 3 counts of Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV, Possession of a CDS within 2000 feet of a drug free zone, Possession of a CDS in presence of a firearm, and Monies derived from drug proceeds.



Shermaine Batiste, 29, was arrested and booked into Iberia Parish Jail for the following charges: Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, Schedule II, Obstruction of justice, and Possession of a CDS within 2000 feet of a drug free zone.



Captain Babin says the total street value of the drugs seized is worth approximately $3,005.