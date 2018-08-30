2 arrested for copper wire and other metal thefts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two people are charged with stealing a large amount of Aluminum conduit and copper wiring.

Authorities arrested 25-year old Tris Madison and 26- year old Tyler Dantin.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation with the Baldwin Police Department regarding the theft of a large amount of aluminum conduit, copper wiring, and other items from a business in the Baldwin area. Through the investigation, it was learned that Madison and Dantin went onto the property and removed items from the business.

Both suspects turned themselves in. Dantin was released on a $5,000 bond. Bail was set at $18,000 for Madison.