Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 arrested, 1 in hospital after father/sons fight in Ville Platte ends with shots fired

Local

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

An argument in Ville Platte led to shots being fired and a pair of arrests.

It happened on Long Street.

Ville Platte police say that a father and his two sons were involved in an altercation that led to gunfire.

No one was injured from the gunfire, but the men were hurt from the fight.

The sons were arrested and the father was taken to the hospital, according to police.

1 arrest is pending.
 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story