2 arrested, 1 in hospital after father/sons fight in Ville Platte ends with shots fired

An argument in Ville Platte led to shots being fired and a pair of arrests.

It happened on Long Street.

Ville Platte police say that a father and his two sons were involved in an altercation that led to gunfire.

No one was injured from the gunfire, but the men were hurt from the fight.

The sons were arrested and the father was taken to the hospital, according to police.

1 arrest is pending.



