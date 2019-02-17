1st Annual Bayou Teche Food Festival and Taunt Na Na’s Flea Market spring event to be held

The first annual Bayou Teche Food Fest will be held in Bouligny Plaza downtown New Iberia on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 from 9 am – 5 pm. Along with the Taunt Na Na spring outdoor event.



Organizers have partnered with New Iberia’s Downtown Business Association and the Main Street Program to help raise funds for these two organizations.



Taunt Na Na’s Trade Days will be featuring a huge open air flea market along with handcrafted items and live demonstrations. Come take home that unique handmade treasure or a fabulous flea market find.



1st Annual Bayou Teche Food Festival – A variety of foods will be served throughout the event. Come grab a bite to eat with the locals!



More information is available on the event website at BayouTecheFest .