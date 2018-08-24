1st & 10: Follow your Prep Football team's game scores with our new Score Stream feature!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The 67th Annual Kiwanis Football Jamboree continues at Cajun Field tonight.

Local high schools from around Acadiana return to the gridiron.

Tonight's matchups include:

Northside vs. Lafayette - Game 1

Dunham vs. Cecilia - Game 2

Breaux Bridge vs. Comeaux - Game 3

All games will be played at Cajun Field.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., with kick off at 6:00 p.m.

And KLFY has something new for you this year.

Now you can follow along with your team's games on our website with our new Score Stream feature!

Its simple to access, just CLICK HERE.