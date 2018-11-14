Local

19-year old dies in Single Vehicle Crash near Bogalusa

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (KLFY) - State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night that claimed the life of a young woman.

Troopers arrived at approximately 10:50 p.m. on LA Highway 10 approximately 6 miles east of LA Highway 62 in Washington Parish.

An initial investigation revealed that Cristal Camacho, 19, of Bogalusa, was driving east on LA 10 and entered a left-hand curve.

For a reason not yet known, the vehicle exited the right side of the road and crashed into a pine tree.

Troop L Public Information Officer Dustin Dwight says despite being properly restrained, Camacho sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

