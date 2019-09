Opelousas Police are on the scene after a tractor-trailer rig and train collided Tuesday afternoon.

Only minor injuries reported, according to police.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Hwy. 3043.

As a result of the collision, police said, several roads in the area will be blocked for an extended period of time:

Rice Lane, Sapphire, Garland Avenue and Raymond Street.

This a breaking news story. KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.