18- wheeler crash claims the life of a Louisiana man

MERRYVILLE, La. - Police say a DeRidder man was killed in an accident.

The crashed happened on US Highway 190 and involved an 18-wheeler. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Richard Dewayne Ziesemer of DeRidder.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth 18-wheeler driven by Ziesemer was traveling east on US Hwy 190. For unknown reasons, the 18-wheeler ran off the right side of the roadway and through a shallow ditch. The 18-wheeler came to rest in a wooded area after striking several trees.

Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Ziesemer was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

