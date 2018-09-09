17-year-old struck, killed while walking on Service Road in Opelousas; suspect arrested

Opelousas police are investigating a crash after a teen was struck and killed Saturday night on the Interstate 49 Service Road near Judson Walsh.

Police Public Information Office Crystal Leblanc said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

Leblanc said the victim and a second male subject were walking southbound down the service road when the incident occurred.

The unidentified male victim sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a Lafayette hospital.

Leblanc said the 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

40-year-old Brandon Guillory has been arrested on charges of felony hit and run.

Guillory is being held at the St Landry Parish jail with no bond.