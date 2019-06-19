131 pound snake stops by Broussard business for a weigh-in

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A 17-foot long, 131 pound python showed up at Moores Machine Shop in Broussard Tuesday.

Workers at the Machine Shop snapped photos with the Burmese Phython who was brought in by the owner to get the snake's weight.

The shop has a type of luggage scale that can capture the snake's weight.

"We had an unusual visitor today at Moores! Only a few guys were willing to make friends with him! The rest wanted to cook some rice!"

