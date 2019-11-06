Live Now
13-year-old St. Martinville Jr. High student charged after false claim of shooting on campus

A 13-year-old male student has been charged with terrorizing after falsely reporting a shooting at St. Martinville Jr. High.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the school shortly after 12 noon Tuesday when the 13-year-old made an anonymous call to 911 to report a shooting at the school.

Major Ginny Higgins said the school was placed on lockdown as officers from St. Martinville PD and detectives from the sheriff’s office searched the exterior and interior of the school.

She said they found no evidence of an armed student or that a shooting had occurred and determined there was no threat of a shooting or that a shooting had occurred.

Following an investigation, Higgins said, the student was arrested and then released to the custody of his parents.

Higgins said that parents are encouraged to speak with their children and let them know that incidents such as this will not be tolerated and that those who choose to partake in these types of incidents will be charged to the full extent of the law.

