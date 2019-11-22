111 people hit by vehicles in Lafayette in last year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — More than 100 people were hit by vehicles in Lafayette over the past year.

According to police reports News 10 obtained, 111 bicyclists and pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Lafayette alone since last October.

Forty-six of the victims were walking. The other 65 were riding their bikes.

“I would probably say that’s high. There’s more pedestrians than there are cyclists, so there should be fewer cyclists hit,” said President of Bike Lafayette Andre Angelle.

Angelle says those numbers surprise him. What does not surprise him, however, is where the pedestrians and bicyclists are most often hit.

Of the 46 pedestrians hit in the last year, six of the accidents happened on Johnston Street. Seven occurred on Evangeline Thruway.

The numbers are even higher for bicyclists. Of the 65 bicyclists hit in Lafayette, seven accidents happened on Johnston street. 10 crashes were on Evangeline Thruway.

This means that of the 111 pedestrian crashes, nearly 30 percent of the accidents happened on either Johnston St. or Evangeline Thruway.

The other accidents happened on smaller streets around the city.