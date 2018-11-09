11-year-old St. Landry Parish student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Today, an 11-year-old student was arrested after being found in possession of a handgun on campus at Northeast Elementary School, the Opelousas Police Department said.

School administration was made aware that the student may be in possession of the firearm and quickly acted to contact police and the firearm was located and seized.

"As of now there was no indication that the student had any intent to harm anyone with the weapon," the department said this evening.

The student has been booked for illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and illegal possession of firearm on school property.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be given when available.