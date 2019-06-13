10th-Annual CASA Kids Benefit Banquet to be held today; Proceeds will help Recruit More Volunteers

Court-appointed special advocates of St. Landry-Evangeline is hosting their 10th-annual CASA Kids Benefit Banquet today.

The program will highlight the accomplishments that have resulted from the CASA volunteers. The event will be held at the Opelousas Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are just $25 to attend. All proceeds go to CASA of St. Landry-Evangeline to recruit and train more volunteers.

----------

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now