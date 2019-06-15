100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity host father of the year banquet

The 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, held their father of the year banquet.

The sixth annual event was held at the Cajundome convention center.

The theme for the event is "What they'll see is what they'll be".

Exemplary fathers and mentors were recognized and honored tonight.

The 2019 fathers of the year honorees are: Rev. Craig Gregory, Mr. Loren Cariere, Mr. John Newman, and Mr. Corey Jack.

The keynote speaker was Lafayette fire chief Robert Benoit.

Proceeds from the event are used to recruit young boys into scouting and support current boys scout packs and troops.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now