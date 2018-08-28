Local

10 year old arrested after refusing to go to school

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 10:35 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 10:44 AM CDT

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) - St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies say they were dispatched to a home in the Bayou Vista area for a 10-year-old boy who refused to go to school.

 

Deputies say they transported the boy to the Morgan City office of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

 

He was later released to his parents pending juvenile proceedings. 

 

 

 

