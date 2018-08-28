10 year old arrested after refusing to go to school
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) - St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies say they were dispatched to a home in the Bayou Vista area for a 10-year-old boy who refused to go to school.
Deputies say they transported the boy to the Morgan City office of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
He was later released to his parents pending juvenile proceedings.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
- Report: Man booked with hate crime after knocking man unconscious, bragging about swastika tattoo
- Worldwide gun deaths reach 250,000 yearly; US ranks high
- Woman evades police in 125 mph chase from Walker to Central, finally captured
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.