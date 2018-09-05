10 p.m. Tropical Storm Gordon Made Landfall
10 p.m.: Tropical Storm Gordon is moving toward the Gulf Coast with sustained winds at 70 mph. Landfall is still expected this evening near Biloxi, and a weak hurricane is possible at landfall. The impacts still look minimal for Acadiana. I think the best chance of rain will be Thursday as the remnants of Gordon move north of Acadiana into Arkansas.
