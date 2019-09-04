$1 for a hot dog? Lower concession prices aimed at attracting more Cajuns football attendees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UL football’s home opener is this weekend. The new season brings with it newly-reduced concession prices.

According to Nico Yantko, deputy director of Athletics for UL, the prices saw a 60-70% reduction. “As cheap as $1 you can get a hot dog, $2 for a domestic beer, $1 dollars for a hamburger,” he said. “So to us, that is adding value to the game-day experience for folks.”

Yantko says this change was one of a few aimed at boosting fan attendance.

“Some things that we’ve added to game days outside of the experience of pre-game at Russo Park, in-game with the new student tailgate coming back to Cajun Field,” Yantko said. “We’ve unveiled a new student rewards organization that is going to be a wonderful experience for our student athletes and students to participate in and take advantage of awards based on their participation at events. We also have the kid zone in games.”

Another thing Yantko believes will be as popular as the newly-reduced concession prices? A game-day trolley.

He says this is all so fans can have a great game-day experience and attendance numbers will rise. According to Yantko, Cajun Field had an average of 17,000 to 19,000 fans at each home game last year. The hope now is to get to the 25,000 mark.

From there, move on to see 30,000 fans supporting the Ragin’ Cajuns.