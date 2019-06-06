'Visit beautiful Lake Jefferson Street': Downtown po'boy restaurant finds humor after flooding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of Pop's PoBoys)

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)- A local restaurant is maintaining a sense of humor after taking in floodwater from recent heavy rain.

Flooding impacted several areas around Acadiana including downtown Lafayette.

This is not the first time Pop's PoBoys on Jefferson Street has been impacted by flooding, but that's not going to its staff down.

In a cheeky response on social media, Pops urged drivers to slow down in flooded areas and to also "Visit Beautiful Lake Jefferson Street."

Maybe buy the staff a round when you visit.

