"This is like something out of a movie," neighbors speak out after man found chained inside a house

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Parish Sheriff's officials say a man was found chained by the wrists inside a house in a mobile home park on the 700 block of Malapart Road.

Lieutenant John Mowell says another man called for help Sunday night saying he had escaped the house, and that he and his brother had been held captive at gunpoint for a week.

Mowell says deputies found 27-year-old Juan Guzman-Sanchez inside his home with the victim and the key to the padlock in one of the bedrooms.

Guzman-Sanchez and 30-year-old Andres Hernandez-Perez are now both behind bars and each face two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Neighbors say this doesn't seem like something that happens in real life.

"This is something you see off a movie... That's probably where they got it from, the movies," says resident, Sarah Lewis.

But another neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, says she's not all too surprised this happened, "I've only lived in this neighborhood for two weeks but I've seen a lot of hostility while I've been here."

She says while she's lived there, she's seen a lot things that make her concerned for her family's safety, "They say around here that the owner of this mobile home community is really strict but I don't see in what aspect because there's absolutely no safety here. No safety whatsoever. Everywhere you look there's people doing suspicious things."

