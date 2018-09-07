"Don't cash that check!" Fake checks on the rise

Fake check scams are on the rise and can be used in a variety of frauds, from employment scams to prize and sweepstakes fraud.

In an era where so many of us use electronic payments like Venmo or PayPal instead of writing checks, scammers are still trying to send fake checks, so consumers will deposit them.

The Better Business Bureau just released an in-depth study looking at how fake checks hurt consumers.

Jenn Love, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, says, "This scam hits the younger generation 21-29. It's because, like I said before, we don't use checks anymore... we have Venmo, we have PayPal. There's just so many different ways to pay somebody."

There are a variety of ways in which scammers are sending these fake checks.

"Unfortunately scammers are so creative nowadays they're actually finding real businesses and they're hacking into real businesses banking information using their real name, their real routing number and their real account number so the checks look like they're real," Love adds.

Experts say many consumers think that if a cashier's check is deposited into your bank account and it clears... everything is fine, but it doesn't actually mean that it cleared.

"Sometimes it takes almost a week for it to truly process and then the bank will kick it back and demand the money from you," explains Love.

There is also an imposter company claiming to be Publisher's Clearing House sending out fake checks to scam consumers.

Love says, "A scammer went out and duplicated the name and they're sending out checks claiming they're a lottery company and so people are getting these fake checks, they'll cash them, and then they realize that their bank accounts have been hacked from there."

If you do happen to notice a fake check in your account, you need to notify your bank immediately to put a stop payment on that check.

Many people usually don't get their money back and there is no way to trace the fake check.

If you have a scam you'd like me to report, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.