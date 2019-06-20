"All I'm hearing is boom, boom, boom, boom," neighbor reacts to deadly shooting in Arnaudville Video

ARNAUDVILLE , La ( KLFY ) - A homicide investigation is underway in Arnaudville .

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office found a man shot to death, lying on a driveway in the the 1600 block of Drauzin Road.

Authorities have just identified the victim as 26-year-old Jamaican Major from Opelousas .

One neighbor who we spoke with, says she heard the whole ordeal from her home.

" I'm in the bathroom and all I' m hearing is boom, boom, boom, boom, " said one resident who did not want to be identified.

She lives on Drauzin Road, the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon.

" So I'm thinking like what is going on? Maybe they're doing something next door, " said the resident.

Authorities responded to a 'shots fired' call at 4:30. And when they arrived...

" They discovered 1 male subject who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, " said Major Ginny Higgins, with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

The street was blocked off to traffic in both directions for hours, as authorities canvassed the scene.

" And of course some family members did come to the scene. So we're just trying to help the investigators finish their investigation, " said Higgins.

The neighbor we spoke with says she exercises in her neighborhood she's calling 'quiet,' frequently.

" I run and I walk atleast 5 days a week and nothing like this has ever happened, " said the neighbor.

She says she's shocked something like this, happened so close to her home.

" Are you scared? " questioned Lester Duhe ' .

" Hell yeah. Yes. You know what I'm saying, in this neighborhood, everybody know everybody, " she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This neighbor is glad she was indoors when this all went down.

" It got me all discombobulated, because you know anybody could've been outside when it happened. I could've been just at the wrong place at the wrong time, " said a resident.

Deputies are still searching for a suspect responsible for this crime.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, contact St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now