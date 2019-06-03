$2.6 million from Go Fund Me distributed equally among three burned churches in St. Landry Parish Video

Its been more than two months since three historic black churches were destroyed by fire in St. Landry Parish, and on Sunday the pastors of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and Greater Union Baptist Churches in Opelousas and the pastor of St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre were all presented with checks from a Go Fund Me campaign that had been set up in the churches honor.

The churches were empty at the time of the fires, and no one was injured.

Pastor Gerard Toussaint of the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church says each church pastor was presented with a check totaling one-third of the combined $2.6 million raised by the Seventh District Baptist Association, and from the outpouring of support worldwide.

According to Toussaint, more than 37,000 people from all 50 states and over 40 countries donated to the campaign.

"We are so grateful to everyone who donated $1, $5, $10 or more," he said.

"It gives me a new hope in people because it shows a lot of people have a good heart."

21-year-old Holden Matthews, the son of a St. Landry Parish Deputy sheriff, was arreted and faces hate crime and arson charges.

"To whom much is given, much is required." Pastor Toussaint said. "Were coming back bigger and better than ever," he said. "We have more now, and God expects us to do more."

In the past weeks, church leaders have been meeting with insurance adjusters and construction crews.

No exact dates have been given on when the rebuilding process will begin.

"We have formed our committees and we are talking to the architects," Pastor Harry Richard of the Greater Union Baptist Church said.

"Our next step is to get some figures down in writing and get to work."

