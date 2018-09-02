$2.5B crude oil export terminal project planned in Louisiana

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (MGN)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say a crude oil export terminal on the Mississippi River and 700-mile pipeline project will be a $2.5 billion investment, creating 35 permanent jobs.

Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy said it and Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners are building the project in Plaquemines Parish.

The Advocate reports the project is designed as a public-private partnership, with multiple deepwater docks along the Mississippi River being provided by the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District.

Louisiana economic development officials say the proposed Plaquemines Liquids Terminal at the mouth of the Mississippi River is permitted for up to 20 million barrels of crude oil storage and could be fully operational by mid-2020.

Tallgrass says it plans to build an offshore pipeline extension to give the terminal the capability of loading very large crude carriers.