$150 million approved for I-49 South project

Louisiana's legislature has approved 150 million dollars for the I-49 south project.

Officials are attempting to convert highway 90 into an interstate, that connects Lafayette to New Orleans..

This project and others will be financed from the 700 million dollars the state secured in the settlement from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon gulf oil spill.

Officials believe the project will increase economic development and commerce in the area.

"Once you build an interstate, that increases, the economic growth in the area. Businesses pop up. people building the roads, that means more people coming in the area... and then again just making things better for it all," explains I-49 coalition chairman David Mann.

The governor still has to sign the bill..

Mann says more funding will still be needed to complete the entire project.

