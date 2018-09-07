Local

$10 dog adoption campaign at St. Martin Parish Animal Shelter

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 05:17 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 05:17 PM CDT

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- If you are looking for a new furry friend, you may want to head over to the St. Martin Parish Animal Shelter.

From today until Sept. 17, the facility is offering fully vetted dogs and puppies for a $10 adoption.

