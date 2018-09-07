$10 dog adoption campaign at St. Martin Parish Animal Shelter
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- If you are looking for a new furry friend, you may want to head over to the St. Martin Parish Animal Shelter.
From today until Sept. 17, the facility is offering fully vetted dogs and puppies for a $10 adoption.
Learn more here.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Report: Head of Verizon's AOL, Yahoo in talks to depart
- Twitter's ban of Alex Jones raises questions on consistency
- The public is key to help solve crimes, but at what cost to their safety?
- Plea deal made in Louisiana State University student's death
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.