Local urgent care sees decrease in COVID-19 vaccine recipients

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – When you arrive at Priority Access Urgent Care in Lafayette, signs are posted encouraging patients to receive the COVID -19 vaccination.

Urgent care president Ed Hannie says waiting list are full but the waiting area in the facility remains empty. He says the facility has already received a large amount of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Two-hundred and forty vaccines and we still have almost 200 to go,” said Hannie.

However, due to a lack of recipients, large amounts of doses are being thrown away.

“Fourteen days after I’ve received them, the doses technically go bad,” he said.

Many residents 65 and older have already received the vaccine.

Hannie feels the demand for the younger crowd is lower due to a lack of care and uncertainty.

“People are looking at this as like getting a Flu shot. We have the rest of the population that is in the wait and see stage.”

He’s encouraging those who did not take the vaccine to protect themselves and their families.

“Having the vaccine will give people a little bit more freedom and assurance that they’ve done everything they can do to protect themselves,” said Hannie.

The urgent care facility offers the Pfizer vaccine, free of cost to those ages 16 and older. Walk-ins are accepted six days a week. A form of ID is required to receive the vaccine.