Local disaster relief agencies step-up response to the Coronavirus Outbreak

During times of need, there’s always an organization ready to plug-in and serve when things get rough.

How are disaster relief agencies able to lend a hand during a pandemic that forces isolation and separation from others?

The Coronavirus outbreak is a different type of crisis disaster agencies are not used to respond to. Local agencies are prepared to do whatever it takes to offset the invisible enemy.

“We’re putting proper protocol both for staff and for volunteers when we do mobilize them to make sure that we’re being as responsible as possible,” said Elsa Dimitriadis, Director of Community Impact & Communications at United Way of Acadiana.

Flooding, hurricanes, and food shortages are the typical things United Way of Acadiana is known to have experience with. Dimitriadis said the game plan now is to focus on efficiency and safety.

“How do we get supplies into the hands of those who may not have the funds to buy and prep ahead of time, who may not comfortable leaving their homes like the elderly,” asked Dimitriadis.

Those questions are posed in conference calls with groups like Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, VOAD.



“So, in this interim period while we’re all being encouraged to stay home and to socially distance, we are asking people to join in virtually,” said Taylor.

Several groups across Acadiana are plugged-in. Initiatives are already in the works, including online supply drives. “And so we’re working out ways we can do like an Amazon wish list and have people just be able to donate from their homes,” said Dimitriadis.

“We also have a Facebook page, that we update continuously. At present, we’re looking to fill some gaps in the distribution of food,” Taylor added.



Healthcare is also on their list with the creation of a Covid-19 Testing Fund. “We’re still looking to see how that is going to work, but regardless, 100% of all funds we collect from COVID will go directly to those affected,” said Dimitriadis.



With so many different agencies working for the same cause, the two believe collaboration is key. “We’re staying closely in touch to make sure that we don’t trip over each other or do things that really could be unfortunately more harm than good,” Taylor added.

United Way is still working out the details for the supply drive, but they plan to have it up and running soon.