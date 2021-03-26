Local church hosting food drive to help with food insecurity in Acadiana

Lafayette, La (KLFY)- Spirit of Liberty Global Ministry volunteers will hand out boxes of meat to families in need on Saturday, March 27th from 9am to 12 pm.

The one day only protein distribution is a part of the ministries community outreach program and partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Jessica Parker, director of food pantry and distribution says, “We’ve been in partnership with them for about three years now and they have been such a blessing to our community as well as our church.”

Pastor Johnathan Parker says, you pull-up and volunteers will assist you.

Those in need of assistance must be present to receive food items and provide a form of identification.

Food items are limited to two families per vehicle, first come first serve.

“Normally we go through 70 to 100 cars. We are expecting up to 500 cars.”

A long with the food drive, attendees can also register to vote.

Bishop Larry Lloyd says the food drive will help support and uplift those who are facing hard times.

“We’re excited about this food distribution. We are looking to do more in the future.”

As a part of the ministries mission to uplift the community, the ministry is hosting more community outreach events leading up to Easter Sunday.

“It’s going to be an outdoor service. We welcome people to bring their lawn chairs and they can park their cars. It’s going to be phenomenal.”

The food drive takes place Saturday, March 27th from 9 am to 12 pm at Spirit of Liberty Fellowship and Global Ministries in Lafayette.