Loaded Glock and Ruger among items stopped at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – “We take this situation seriously,” that is what a TSA Spokesperson said after guns were intercepted from every commercial airport in Louisiana in April.

During 2020, four guns were found at the checkpoint at BTR and two of those weapons were loaded.

Almost four months into 2021 and two guns have been stopped at the same checkpoint.

On February 17, someone was in possession of a loaded Glock at the checkpoint.

Police took the Glock from the 39-year-old man.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, “on April 5th, a 38-year-old man brought a loaded Ruger to the BTR checkpoint and now faces a fine from the TSA that could exceed $13,000.”

Guns are not the only thing TSA officials have found at the BTR checkpoint.

Some of the other intercepted items are listed below:

Brass Knuckles

Pocket knives

Replica guns

Replica grenades

TSA is providing a picture of some of the items that have been stopped at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport this year:

Image courtesy of TSA

The TSA is sending this important message out to the public:

As travelers prepare to fly after what could be a year or more for many, the TSA offers serious tips for navigating the airport checkpoint. The first is to leave your gun at home or declare it to the airline and place it in a locked, hard-sided case in your checked baggage!

The Transportation Security Administration stresses that a loaded gun could accidentally discharge at the checkpoint.

TSA provided a short video of their “Top 10 Catches of 2020” and number one is a match made in heaven.