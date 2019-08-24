LIVE STREAM: A celebration of life for Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — One of the world’s northernmost sugarcane fields has been planted at a Louisiana State University research station in central Louisiana. The LSU AgCenter is looking into how well various varieties can survive chilly weather.

The Dean Lee Research and Extension Center is generally considered too far north for the tall tropical grass. However, steady yields and prices have prompted some Louisiana farmers to push the limits, planting sugarcane in what has traditionally been corn and soybean country, an AgCenter news release said.