BLOG: Winston ties career high with 5th TD of the game, Saints win 38-3

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints motions against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WGNO) — Despite having only two preseason games due to Hurricane Ida and being forced to practice and play on the road, the New Orleans Saints opened the 2021 season with a thorough 38-3 beating of the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

The game was moved from the Caesars Superdome to Jacksonville, Fla., due to Ida.

In the first regular season game of the post-Drew Brees era, Jameis Winston started at quarterback for the Saints. The 27-year-old defeated the Packers in his first start since the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. Winston went 14 of 20 for 148 yards and tying a career-high of five touchdowns with no turnovers, while last year’s league MVP finished 15 of 28 for 133 yards with two interceptions and no TDs.

