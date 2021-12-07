LIVE AT NOON: Southern University Athletics to announce 20th head football coach Eric Dooley

Prairie View A&M head coach Eric Dooley watches his team run a play against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Southern University Athletics will hold a press conference at noon to formally announce the 20th head football coach, Eric Dooley, at Southern University at A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse.

Southern University will name Eric Dooley as its 20th Head Coach in Southern University Football History. Coach Dooley is coming from Prairie View A&M University.

Coach Dooley is no stranger to Southern as he was on legendary Coach Pete Richardson staff at Southern from 1997-2009. He helped guide Southern to the 1997 and 2003 HBCU National Championship and 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2003 SWAC Championship.

We will stream the press conference in this story.