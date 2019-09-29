Lil Nas X taking a break from music

(CNN)- Lil Nas X announced on Twitter that he will be taking a break from music.

The rapper canceled two of his upcoming shows but he assured his fans he would make it up to them in some way.

it’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way. 😎❤️ — nope (@LilNasX) September 27, 2019

Lil Nas X has become a household name in the recent months for his popularizing country rap and viral song, ‘Old Town Road.’