Life of the late governor Kathleen Blanco to be celebrated in Baton Rouge and Lafayette

Funeral arrangements have been released to celebrate the life of governor Kathleen Blanco.
Blanco passed away on Sunday morning after a battle with cancer.
According to the governor’s office, there will be an interfaith service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Baton Rouge on Thursday.
Following that there will be an honor procession at the state capitol where she will lie in state.
On Friday, there will be a public visitation and prayer service in Governor Blanco at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall) between 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Visitation will continue on Saturday morning between 8 and 10 at the Cathedral hall.
On Saturday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Lafayette before a private burial.
Here is a complete schedule
Thursday, August 22
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Celebration of Life Interfaith Service
St. Joseph Cathedral
401 Main Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Honor Procession
Louisiana State Capitol (Front Steps)
900 North Third Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Gov. Blanco Lies in State
Louisiana State Capitol Rotunda
Friday, August 23
12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Public Visitation
St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall)
914 St. John Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
Note: There will be a Recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. in Cathedral Hall and a prayer service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 24
8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Public Visitation
St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall)
914 St. John Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Reflections and Mass of Christian Burial
St. John the Evangelist Cathedral
515 Cathedral Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
The family is also requesting that instead of flowers, people make donations to the Governor Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center, via the University of Louisiana – Lafayette Foundation, 705 East St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70504 or online at Give.louisiana.edu.