Life of the late governor Kathleen Blanco to be celebrated in Baton Rouge and Lafayette

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2007, file photo, Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco conducts an interview in her office Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office confirmed former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who became the state’s first female elected governor, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. She was 76. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)

Funeral arrangements have been released to celebrate the life of governor Kathleen Blanco.

Blanco passed away on Sunday morning after a battle with cancer.

According to the governor’s office, there will be an interfaith service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

Following that there will be an honor procession at the state capitol where she will lie in state.

On Friday, there will be a public visitation and prayer service in Governor Blanco at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall) between 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Visitation will continue on Saturday morning between 8 and 10 at the Cathedral hall.

On Saturday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Lafayette before a private burial.

Here is a complete schedule

Thursday, August 22

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Celebration of Life Interfaith Service

St. Joseph Cathedral

401 Main Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Honor Procession

Louisiana State Capitol (Front Steps)

900 North Third Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Gov. Blanco Lies in State

Louisiana State Capitol Rotunda

Friday, August 23

12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Public Visitation

St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall)

914 St. John Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

Note: There will be a Recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. in Cathedral Hall and a prayer service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Public Visitation

St. John the Evangelist Cathedral (Cathedral Hall)

914 St. John Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Reflections and Mass of Christian Burial

St. John the Evangelist Cathedral

515 Cathedral Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

The family is also requesting that instead of flowers, people make donations to the Governor Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center, via the University of Louisiana – Lafayette Foundation, 705 East St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70504 or online at Give.louisiana.edu.