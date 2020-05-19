LHSAA, Bonine lays out penalties for early workouts/practices

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine told KLFY Sports on Friday he’d be sending out a memo regarding penalties for schools practicing before June 8th.

That day arrived! The penalties are as such: schools could get probation, or suspensions for up to a year. Also, a 25-hundred dollar fine along with the hearing costs.

The Coach of said team, could also suspended. Bonine says the schools need to adhere to the rules so everything can be as close to normal as possible, come the fall!

Eddie Bonine says “Proceed with caution, adhere to the Governor, and other leaders. Be a good citizen and neighbor, and try too proceed that way.”