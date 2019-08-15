LGBT bullying resolution approved by Lafayette Parish School Board

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted unanimously to approve the resolution to combat LGBTQ bullying.

Board members also approved another resolution addressing bullying prevention.

Board member Erick Knezek drafted the resolution which raises awareness of bullying of students identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning.

Public discussion was mostly in favor of the resolution with language protecting LGBTQ youth.

Knezek said the resolution is to increase awareness and start a conversation that will offer greater protections for students.