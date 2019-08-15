1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LGBT bullying resolution approved by Lafayette Parish School Board

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted unanimously to approve the resolution to combat LGBTQ bullying.

Board members also approved another resolution addressing bullying prevention.

Board member Erick Knezek drafted the resolution which raises awareness of bullying of students identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning. 

Public discussion was mostly in favor of the resolution with language protecting LGBTQ youth.

Knezek said the resolution is to increase awareness and start a conversation that will offer greater protections for students. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local