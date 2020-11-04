Letlow, Harris headed for runoff in 5th Congressional District

In Louisiana’s most hotly-contested U.S. House race, two Republicans are headed for a runoff in the Dec. 5 election. (99% of precincts reporting)

Republican Luke Letlow led a field of nine candidates as tonight’s top vote-getter with 33.5% of the vote. Letlow is the chief of staff of the current Rep. Ralph Abraham, who is retiring after this term. Republican Lance Harris came in as second in the race with 16.6% of the vote. Harris is a business executive in Alexandria. The district has gone consistently Republican since 2004.

The remainder of the field is as follows:

Sandra Christophe (D) — 16.3%

Martin Lemelle (D) — 10.5%

Allen Guillory (R) — 7.7%

Scotty Robinson (R) — 6.9%

Philip Snowden (D) — 3.1%

Matt Hasty (R) — 3.1%

Jesse Lagarde (D) — 2.2%

The 5th Congressional District represents Avoyelles, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Tensas, Washington, West Carroll, West Feliciana, and Winn parishes. Portions of East Feliciana, St. Helena, St. Landry and Tangipahoa parishes are also part of the district.