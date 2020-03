BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is no longer referring to coronavirus cases as "presumptive positives."

Up until now, patients that tested positive for the virus were called "presumptive positives," as confirmation on an actual diagnosis had to come directly from the CDC. However, in a press release today, LDH said that the test for coronavirus has proven to be so reliable, that all cases are being confirmed on the state level instead of awaiting a CDC approval.