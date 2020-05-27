LDR waives penalties for March and April state sales tax returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, the Louisiana Department of Revenue is waiving penalties for state sales tax returns due in April and May.

The penalty relief applies to state sales tax returns and remittances due April 20 for the March tax period and May 20 for the April tax period.

State sales tax returns are due on the 20th day of the month following the applicable tax period.

LDR will waive penalties for state sales tax filers who submit their March 2020 and April 2020 returns, and remit the sales tax and any interest owed, by June 30.

If a taxpayer cannot remit the sales tax and interest by June 30, they will still be eligible for penalty relief if they enter into a payment installment agreement by June 30.

Read Revenue Information Bulletin 20-012 for more information.