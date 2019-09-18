LCG Council passes resolution that supports transparency in salary increases

LAFAYETTE, LA — Lafayette city and parish councilman will now have to be more upfront with their choice to accept salary increases.

At Tuesday night’s consolidated government council meeting, representatives narrowly voted to approve the ordinance.

Currently, any council member can accept or reject up to a 10% pay raise at any point during his or her term.

The difference now is that vote has to be announced to the public before being adopted.

“This is just all about transparency”, said District 5 Councilman Jared Bellard.

He said the change to pay raise procedure is for your wallet, “This is the people’s money, so they should be notified how much and when someone decides to take a raise”.

Bellard and District 9 Councilman William Theriot introduced the ordinance that would make sure future councilmen accept pay raises in public. Both have never taken an optional pay raise in their 12 years on the council.

“I just hate to what I view as mislead the public as to what we are actually doing”, said District Four’s Kenneth Boudreaux. He has accepted optional raises. He argues the current system has enough transparency since all records can be viewed upon request.

Councilmen Jay Castille (District 2), Pat Lewis (District 3), and Bruce Conque (District 6) voted against saying the procedure change was either unnecessary or improper since it would apply to newly elected representatives and not the current ones.

Conque worded his criticisms this way, “It’s great political theater, and going forward I think it’s a moot point. I don’t think we should impose our will on the future councils”.

“I don’t think I’m doing anything to them”, Bellard countered. “I think they’d actually agree with this”

District One’s Kevin Naquin supported the change but was wary of what precedent it could leave.

“I tell you what gonna happen”, Naquin warned. “There’s nobody in their right mind moving forward whose going to get a 2%, 3% (raise) moving forward because of this process is going to throw it upfront, even if they might deserve it or their people want it”.

Still, Theriot says it is worth it because it will give a voice to the people where one wasn’t before, “By having a budget ordinance brings it before the public. Provides the public to have an opportunity to say, ‘Okay guys. Why do you deserve it”.

Different councilmen who have taken the up to 10% raise have many options to do so. It can be implemented all at once or taken incrementally. Some admitted to taking 2.5% raises each year in their four-year-term.

The ordinance did pass by a close vote of 5-4. It will apply to both the city and parish council moving forward.