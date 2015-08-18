Lawn & Garden – Hats

Chastant Brothers presents your Lawn and Garden

Gary: Today we’re talking about Hats because they could be important for your health in this extreme Louisiana heat!

John: They’ll keep you cooler by wearing them for sure. We have a good selection for ladies, men, some for children, different ones. The one you have here is a little hard hat that lets the wind go through it. This is a popular one with a good bow that covers you completely. You’ll be well protected so you won’t have to use as much sun screen. Working in the garden, gong to the beach, these hats are great, inexpensive and we have a good selection.

Gary: The most important thing about a hat is that it has to have good ventilation.

John: Correct. And these all do.

For more tips and previous episodes, log on to KLFY.com, click on Lawn and Garden, Brought to you by Chastant Brothers, incorporated on Pinhook Road in Lafayette.