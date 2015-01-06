Lawn and garden – Purple Martins

Chastant Brothers presents your Lawn and Garden

Gary: Today on your Lawn & Garden we’re talking about taking care of birds. Of course, there are lots of bird houses around and some people make them on their own from scratch. But we have more like a bird complex here, John. What is this for?

John: A special bird. It’s a purple martin. And you want to have your houses out at the right time. Definitely in January put you houses out if not before. In January the scouts come looking for homes so your house needs to be out for them to find it. Then in February the females come in.

So if you don’t have the house up they’re not gonna come around, so that’s the trick, put them up.

They’re a nice bird. A good song bird that is cheery to have around. They eat mosquitos which we have, they’re supposed to eat up to two thousand every day. It’s an aluminum house and it’s easy to clean, everything opens up to take out last year’s old nest and get ready for the next year.

