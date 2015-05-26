Lawn and Garden – Pots

Chastant Brothers presents your Lawn and Garden

Gary: If you have a smaller yard John has something that might let you still have a couple plants around.

John: You can put any type of cage in this fifteen gallon pot. You just drill a hole use one of these zip-ties and tie the cage on.

Put in your soil, some good compost, and you can plant tomatoes or whatever. If you want to plant some herbs or peppers or anything like that. It’s simple and doesn’t take up much room and you can move them to get the right amount of sun.

You’ll want to use a slow-release fertilizer in a container like this. Gorwer’s Special works very well as does this Ozmacote, it may actually last a little longer, around four months. AS long as you water well you’ll be very successful.

Gary: No plowing with this garden!

John: That’s right!

