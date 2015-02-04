Lawn and Garden – Potatoes

Chastant Brothers presents your Lawn and Garden

Gary: Today on your Lawn & Garden we’re talking about planting potatoes. How do you do it? John says it’s not too hard. We have a couple of tips for you right now.

JOHN: Yes. It’s not hard at all just get your property ready and worked up and you’re ready to go. One thing is, potatoes, you can plant all this month, February. What you want to do right now is cut them in pieces. You want to make sure they have an eye on them, like this. One or two eyes. Either way you plant them, they’re gonna come up. But preferably cut side down, you’ll want to plant them.

We’re gonna add five-twenty-twenty fertilizer to the garden when planting. Then, if you want to seal them, I have a product right here that’s called Sulfur. When you heal them it takes about four or five days for the skin to toughen up after you cut them. If you don’t do it that way you can do it right away with Sulfur, just dip them in that and go ahead and plant them.

Insecticide-wise there’s really not too many problems, there’s potato beetles. We have liquid Sevin to spray for that.

Gary: How long does it take to make a potato?

John: It takes about 90 to 120 days. The things is that when they flower, you have about three weeks after that. That’s when you can dig them up.

