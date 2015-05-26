Lawn and Garden – Fleas

Chastant Brothers presents your Lawn and Garden

Gary: Today we’re talking about the fleas that can be everywhere, even your house. There are couple ways to keep them out and take care of them.

John: They get to be a problem in the summer and get even worse in drier weather.

For indoors I have these two products. This spray can be used on the carpets, furniture, everything. Kills on contact and it lasts. This indoor-outdoor concentrate can be mixed with water and sprayed everywhere as well. You want to spray on a weekly basis. The longer they’ve been there the more you may have to spray to fully get rid of them.

You can also use this growth regulator, which keeps all fleas from becoming adults so you can catch up killing them with the sprays.

An organic alternative is this sticky board used for rats and mice. Put it on the floor and leave a night light on as the only light in the house. All the fleas will be attracted to it and stick to the trap.

For outdoors we have the 38 Plus, a concentrate for the yard that you can spray with a hose-in sprayer like this. Spray at least twice a week and it works well.

For more tips and previous episodes, log on to KLFY.com, click on Lawn and Garden